New episodes of 'The Kardashians' airs on Hulu every Thursday

Photo Khloe Kardashian falling for Tristan Thompson’s trick again?

Tristan Thompson’s confession in the newest episode of The Kardashians has apparently melted the heart of Khloe Kardashian.

The 32-year-old NFL football player said in the sit-down, “Everyone has the time of, you know, growing up. That's what therapy helped me realize, like, you can't live life with regrets.”

Owning up to his mistakes, Tristan also revealed the 'real' reason behind his actions.

He also exposed his troublesome past with his ‘abusive’ father, as per Daily Mail.

Just after Tristan’s trauma and remorse-fueled monologue, Khloe Kardashian reportedly left the past where it belonged and lauded his ex-partner for his accountability.

Even though Khloe Kardashian acknowledged the pain Tristan’s infidelity had caused the Kardashian-Jenner clan, she commented, “Time has gone by, it’s done.”

As fans will know, Tristan Thompson is the ex-boyfriend of the 90’s fashion mogul Khloe Kardashian. The couple was first linked with each other romantically in 2016. They share two children, whom they have decided to co-parent after their split. Khloe parted ways from Tristan Thompson after he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.