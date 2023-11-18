 
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles is 'very proud' of Kate Middleton: Here's why

King Charles also appreciates Kate Middleton for the solid family network

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, November 18, 2023

Britain’s King Charles is reportedly ‘very proud’ of his ‘beloved daughter-in-law’ Kate Middleton with how the Princess of Wales is raising his three grandchildren –Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Royal expert Jennie Bond has claimed that King Charles also appreciates Kate Middleton for the solid family network she has created for the future king Prince William and showing his grandchildren a 'normal' life.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, per Daily Mail, the monarch ‘admires’ Prince William and Kate Middleton's parenting approach.

Jennie told the publication, “The King is devoted to his grandchildren, George, Charlotte and Louis, and photographs show that he has an easy relationship with all three. I’m sure he is very proud of the way Kate is bringing them up.”

The royal expert further said, "I think Kate is key to providing a balanced upbringing for her children, but particularly for a boy born to be King. She has learned what it means to be royal - the restrictions as well as the privileges.”

Jennie Bond’s remarks came days after King Charles called Kate Middleton his “beloved daughter-in-law.”

Recalling Kate and William’s 2010 engagement during a ceremony in Kenya, King Charles said, "It was here, in sight of Mount Kenya, that my son, the Prince of Wales, proposed to his wife, now my beloved daughter-in-law."

