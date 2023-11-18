 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 18, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Taylor Swift’s show: Video of ‘unbearable conditions’ that led to fan’s death

Conditions at Taylor Swift's Brazil concert reportedly lead to the demise of Ana Clara Benevides

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, November 18, 2023

Conditions at Taylor Swifts Brazil concert reportedly lead to the demise of Ana Clara Benevides
Conditions at Taylor Swift's Brazil concert reportedly lead to the demise of Ana Clara Benevides

Fans at Taylor Swift's concert in Brazil provided insight into the disorganized conditions that left one fan, named Ana Clara Benevides, 23, dead from an apparent heat stroke. 

Temperatures at the outdoor Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro exceeded 100 degrees.

Fans camped out for hours in the heat to get good spots. Inside, some chose not to drink water to avoid leaving their positions. One fan said people around him were struggling in the standing-only section.

@loreeswifttok Tree Paine making sure this fan is okay as Taylor stopped the show to make sure fans got water. #Love #TreePaine #TaylorSwift #Swifties #ErasTourBrazil #ErasTour #Brazil #RiodeJaneiro #N1 ♬ original sound - Loree


Chaotic scenes ensued as fans pleaded for water. Swift threw bottles to them from the stage and urged security to help those in distress, noting the extreme heat.

“Do you see that? Sorry It's just it's very hot. So, if someone says they need water when it's this hot, they really need it.”

@nitagarcia1 Taylors asking for water for fans in Rio. The stadium is hot and theres a heat wave in Rio today. #taylorswift #taylorsversion #erastourtaylorswift #rio @Taylor Swift @Taylor Nation ♬ original sound - Nita Garcia


The Karma hitmaker even tried to calm the situation, saying, “We don't need to chant, it's totally fine. We just need to get water to them. Does anyone here have water?”

One fan who attended believed the heat inside felt like 140 degrees. He said the deceased fan likely passed out from heat, saying, “This is not Taylor's fault. She told staff to give everyone free water, and they barely did that - it wasn't enough, it wasn't often, I was dying.”

@beastmodeart RIP Ana Benevides! I am so sorry this happened to you! Venues need to do better. Taylor tried her hardest to make sure we were safe. She performed a 3 hour show and the staff all they had to l do was provide with water ????????‍♀️ #ripanabenevides #riodejaneiro #heatexhaustion #taylorsversion ♬ exile - Taylor Swift

“I think I was almost passing out, like imagine that girl... she was just there to have a good time,” he added.

Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose breaks silence over rumors of rekindled romance
Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose breaks silence over rumors of rekindled romance
Meghan Markle was not friendly at university, former classmate reveals
Meghan Markle was not friendly at university, former classmate reveals
Iman Vellani shares perfect response to 'The Marvels' box office bomb
Iman Vellani shares perfect response to 'The Marvels' box office bomb
Meghan Markle will never again be a working royal after King Charles’ 75th
Meghan Markle will never again be a working royal after King Charles’ 75th
Meghan Markle knows benefits of mothering a prince
Meghan Markle knows benefits of mothering a prince
Netflix faces fan backlash for axing 5 shows including ‘Shadow and Bone’
Netflix faces fan backlash for axing 5 shows including ‘Shadow and Bone’
Meghan Markle has ‘used’ the Royal Family and King Charles video
Meghan Markle has ‘used’ the Royal Family and King Charles
Kim Kardashian exposes North West’s activities at Mariah Carey’s concert video
Kim Kardashian exposes North West’s activities at Mariah Carey’s concert
Travis Scott never wanted to be a rapper in childhood
Travis Scott never wanted to be a rapper in childhood
Prince William, Kate Middleton disclose sweet nicknames for daughter Princess Charlotte
Prince William, Kate Middleton disclose sweet nicknames for daughter Princess Charlotte
Kanye West comes out as a 'hero' for chivalry video
Kanye West comes out as a 'hero' for chivalry
50 Cent could 'face' criminal charges amid mic throwing case
50 Cent could 'face' criminal charges amid mic throwing case