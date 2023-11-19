Prince Harry is at risk of getting very brutally attacked, according to experts

Prince Harry to get ‘brutally attacked’ and ‘covered in water’

Experts warn Prince Harry is risking a very brutal attack, in 2024, in the eyes of a psychic.

All of his claims have been brought to light in a video titled 2024 World Psychic Predictions, by Craig Hamilton-Parker.

It highlights an incoming “actual public argument between Harry and Meghan in a public place.”

Craig also added, “I keep seeing Harry’s angry face on the front pages of newspapers, red, furious. And something that happened at a public event.”

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pals new book has nothing to it: Expert

While discussing the potential attack, Craig said, “I saw even Harry getting attacked in public, covered in water or something – not like physically hurt, I don’t think.”

“I’ve seen him drenched or covered in water as if to say, you know, public distaste towards him.”

In regards to Meghan Markle, he added, “I’m seeing Meghan’s got a new book out.”

Read More: Prince Harry is using biographer to ‘pick at King Charles



“Or planning a new book” by the looks of it, he also added in the middle of the converastion.

Before signing off he also added, “I get the feeling it’s either going to be stopped or delayed – something big is going to go wrong with that.”