 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 19, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance becomes bigger than Super Bowl?

Wild craze around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has drawn parallel to the Super Bowl, to which, Patrick Mahones has an unique answer

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance becomes bigger than Super Bowl?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance becomes bigger than Super Bowl?

A Super Bowl is arguably the biggest sports event in North America. On the other side, however, the budding romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has broken the charts. So, when the question is put up to Patrick Mahones about the comparison, he has a different take on it.

Talking to ESPN, the Chiefs quarterback said, "I don't think it feels any different," he continued. "People see the whole Taylor Swift and Travis [thing], and they make it a huge deal because it is a huge deal. I think it becomes a bigger deal to the fan bases than it does to the guys who are actually in the building."

The 28-year-old also cheekily confirmed that the duo's unending romance did not become a "distraction" for him.

"I've been lucky enough to meet Taylor and see how good of a person she is," he continued. 

"I think you can understand why it's not become a distraction or anything like that because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day."

Taylor Swift’s dead fan’s body can't be retrieved?
Taylor Swift’s dead fan’s body can't be retrieved?
Prince Harry reacts to claims Meghan Markle is ‘using him’ for fame
Prince Harry reacts to claims Meghan Markle is ‘using him’ for fame
Princess Anne ‘knew’ Meghan Markle has ‘short shelf life’
Princess Anne ‘knew’ Meghan Markle has ‘short shelf life’
King Charles finally accepts Prince William’s sweet advice
King Charles finally accepts Prince William’s sweet advice
Sarah Ferguson to replace Holly Willoughby as ‘This Morning’ host?
Sarah Ferguson to replace Holly Willoughby as ‘This Morning’ host?
Shakira behind bars amid grave crime allegations?
Shakira behind bars amid grave crime allegations?
How did Adam Levine save his marriage with Behati Prinsloo?
How did Adam Levine save his marriage with Behati Prinsloo?
Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce bantered by Jimmy Fallon
Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce bantered by Jimmy Fallon
Cher's kids fear ‘gold digger’ boyfriend will inherit her millions
Cher's kids fear ‘gold digger’ boyfriend will inherit her millions
Matthew Perry leaned on Jennifer Aniston, shunned David Schwimmer: Insider
Matthew Perry leaned on Jennifer Aniston, shunned David Schwimmer: Insider
King Charles ‘frustrated’ as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s birthday call details leaked
King Charles ‘frustrated’ as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s birthday call details leaked
Here's why Amber Rose cannot be reunited with Wiz Khalifa
Here's why Amber Rose cannot be reunited with Wiz Khalifa