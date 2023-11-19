Wild craze around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has drawn parallel to the Super Bowl, to which, Patrick Mahones has an unique answer

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance becomes bigger than Super Bowl?

A Super Bowl is arguably the biggest sports event in North America. On the other side, however, the budding romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has broken the charts. So, when the question is put up to Patrick Mahones about the comparison, he has a different take on it.



Talking to ESPN, the Chiefs quarterback said, "I don't think it feels any different," he continued. "People see the whole Taylor Swift and Travis [thing], and they make it a huge deal because it is a huge deal. I think it becomes a bigger deal to the fan bases than it does to the guys who are actually in the building."

The 28-year-old also cheekily confirmed that the duo's unending romance did not become a "distraction" for him.

"I've been lucky enough to meet Taylor and see how good of a person she is," he continued.

"I think you can understand why it's not become a distraction or anything like that because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day."