 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Cara Delevingne backs Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s romance

Cara Delevingne said she will always root for Taylor Swift amid her buzzing romance with Travis Kelce

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Cara Delevingne backs Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s romance
Cara Delevingne backs Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s romance

Another one of Taylor Swift’s friends weighed in on her buzzing romance with Travis Kelce.

In an interview with E!News, Cara Delevingne, who is close with the 33-year-old pop star, claimed that she is "so, so happy" for her friend’s new relationship.

The 31-year-old model said there’s something unique about Taylor’s flame with the NFL player, “There's definitely something very different about them. I'm always rooting for my girl!"

Read More: Travis Kelce to Taylor Swift: 'I'm a family guy'

Cara is not the first one from Taylor’s circle to voice her opinion on the high-profile romance. 

According to the outlet, Gigi Hadid also expressed her support for the couple last week when an Instagram post implied that she didn’t approve of the tight end.

The supermodel wrote in reply: “We’re over the moon for our girl. Didn't the press try this last week with Selena Gomez?"

Read More: Travis Kelce draws the curtains off his romantic tale with Taylor Swift: ‘I got lucky’

The Paper Towns actress’ take comes after Travis admitted that it’s his first time dealing with the spotlight that Taylor thrives in on a daily basis. He told Wall Street Journal magazine: “I've never dealt with it. But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it.”

Prince Harry left ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas 'worried' with anger towards King Charles, William
Prince Harry left ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas 'worried' with anger towards King Charles, William
King Charles making a ‘circus’ of Royal events by inviting Harry and Meghan
King Charles making a ‘circus’ of Royal events by inviting Harry and Meghan
Meghan Markle's recent solo appearance signals strategic ‘brand Sussex' relaunch
Meghan Markle's recent solo appearance signals strategic ‘brand Sussex' relaunch
Prince Harry’s hilarious dance video with Meghan Markle goes viral video
Prince Harry’s hilarious dance video with Meghan Markle goes viral
Zoë Kravitz dad Lenny Kravitz disapproves of her wedding with Channing Tatum video
Zoë Kravitz dad Lenny Kravitz disapproves of her wedding with Channing Tatum
‘Meghan Markle will get publicity because she is married to Prince Harry’
‘Meghan Markle will get publicity because she is married to Prince Harry’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle open for ‘peace deal’ with Royal family? video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle open for ‘peace deal’ with Royal family?
Prince William’s true feelings over Harry’s royal Christmas absence disclosed
Prince William’s true feelings over Harry’s royal Christmas absence disclosed
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make first joint appearance amid UK Christmas plans video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make first joint appearance amid UK Christmas plans
Queen Camilla reveals she follows in footsteps of King Charles: Here’s how video
Queen Camilla reveals she follows in footsteps of King Charles: Here’s how
Sarah Ferguson ‘excited’ to join ‘This Morning’ as co-host and guest editor
Sarah Ferguson ‘excited’ to join ‘This Morning’ as co-host and guest editor
Gisele Bündchen talks of ‘heartbreak’ as Tom Brady reconciles with Irina Shayk
Gisele Bündchen talks of ‘heartbreak’ as Tom Brady reconciles with Irina Shayk