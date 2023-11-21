 
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift channels inner 'Barbie' to tackle wardrobe malfunction

Taylor Swift faced a wardrobe malfunction at the rescheduled Eras Tour gig which was supposed to be on Sunday

Melanie Walker

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Taylor Swift pulled a Barbie move to deal with a wardrobe malfunction during her Eras Tour concert in Brazil.

On Monday, the 33-year-old singer had a case of broken heel while performing live in Rio de Janeiro. To not let it become an inconvenience, she tossed the shiny, red-bottomed Christian Louboutin boot heel into the crowd as she continued singing Lover.

Taylor, who was initially supposed to be at boyfriend Travis Kelce’s football game, simultaneously told the crowd, “You’re making her feel amazing right now.”

Read More: Taylor Swift pays emotional tribute to fan who died at her Brazil show

A follow-up video showed the Daylight songstress balancing her foot without the broken heel as she greeted her fans and seamlessly carried the show on her tippy toe before opting for costume change.

“Taylor Swift IS the real life barbie,” one user tweeted referring to a scene in Barbie when Margot Robbie’s Stereotypical Barbie character steps out of her shoe and still walks perfectly with an arched foot.

Read More: Taylor Swift fan's death at concert sparks calls for investigation

The recent show comes after Taylor had to reschedule her Saturday’s gig to Monday evening after a fan named Ana Benevides succumbed to the heatwave in Brazil while she was attending the pop singer’s concert in Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos last Saturday.

