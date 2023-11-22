 
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Zahara Jolie counts on dad Brad Pitt’s fame for college?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara stirred excitement among classmates who want her famous dad to visit

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt may not be on best terms with her dad but her college mates are eagerly waiting for his star-studded visit.

Zahara, who is currently enrolled at Spelman College in Atlanta, has stirred excitement among her classmates, according to OK magazine.

A student told the outlet, “It was already big news when she decided to attend school in Atlanta, and her mom is really nice to everyone when she comes to visit." The college source added, "But in all honesty, we want to see her daddy."

Angelina dropped off her 18-year-old daughter to college last year in August. Despite having celebrity parents, Zahara is known to be "really nice and humble.”

The account come after the Fight Club actor was slammed by his adopted son Pax for being a bad father. 

Taking to his private Instagram Story, the 19-year-old called Brad "a world-class ***" by sharing his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Oscar-winning photo.

“You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence,” he had written.

