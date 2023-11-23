 
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William feels Prince Harry’s betrayal is too wounding to handle

Prince William allegedly considered Prince Harry to be his best friend and the betrayal he’s given has sparked great hurt

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, November 23, 2023

Prince William allegedly feels Prince Harry’s betrayal on a large scale because its ‘too wounding to handle’.

All of this has been brought to light by an inside source close to OK magazine.

According to their findings this source Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “desperate to save their reputation.”

After all, “they've already been turned down for numerous projects they had in the pipeline, including an HBO documentary, which Meghan is blaming on the fact their royal connection is fading.”

Read More: Prince William determined to keep Prince Harrys curse away from Royal Family

And since the Duchess aims to have a source of income that isn’t reliant on their royal titles, “she's become extremely snappy and begged Harry to do something to prevent them from being cut off completely.”

“Even urging him to take a solo trip to talk to Charles and William in a desperate attempt to keep a foot in the door.”

However, while its being reported that Meghan Markle is eager to have the rift mended with Prince William, its looking impossible because “he absolutely f****** hates him.”

Read More: Prince Williams true feelings over Harrys royal Christmas absence disclosed 

After all, “Harry sold his family out to the media for millions of dollars, and William can’t forgive that breach of trust.”

"I think it’s exactly because the bond was so deep that the betrayal has been so wounding.”

“They were the only people who actually knew what each other had been through” so “how would you feel if your best friend decided to reveal all your personal secrets to the newspapers,” he also added after throwing the question.

“Well, multiply that by a thousand,” the insider added before signing off from the converastion. 

