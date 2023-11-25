 
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

‘Unpredictable’ Prince William, ‘lazy’ Kate Middleton will fail to modernise monarchy, claims royal expert

Kate Middleton and Prince William played a major role in State Visit as they welcomed President of South Korea

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, November 25, 2023

‘Unpredictable’ Prince William, ‘lazy’ Kate Middleton will fail to modernise monarchy, claims royal expert

Royal expert and alleged friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Omid Scobie has dubbed Prince William "unpredictable" and Kate Middleton "lazy."

Sharing his opinion about the future king and queen in his upcoming bombshell book Endgame, Omid Scobie says about the Prince of Wales, “Reserved on the field, but unpredictable as soon as he leaves it.”

For the Princess of Wales, the royal author claims she could be “lazy”.

Omid Scobie's book Endgame will be released on Tuesday, November 28.

The royal expert further predicts about the future king that Prince William would likely be a good monarch, however, he will fail to modernise the monarchy.

Meghan and Harry’s biographer also describes Prince William as being angry.

The fresh claims came days after Kate Middleton and Prince William played a major role in State Visit as they welcomed President of South Korea.

