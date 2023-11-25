Kate Middleton and Prince William played a major role in State Visit as they welcomed President of South Korea

‘Unpredictable’ Prince William, ‘lazy’ Kate Middleton will fail to modernise monarchy, claims royal expert

Royal expert and alleged friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Omid Scobie has dubbed Prince William "unpredictable" and Kate Middleton "lazy."



Sharing his opinion about the future king and queen in his upcoming bombshell book Endgame, Omid Scobie says about the Prince of Wales, “Reserved on the field, but unpredictable as soon as he leaves it.”

Also Read: Earl Charles Spencer secretly meets Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie, Lilibet?

For the Princess of Wales, the royal author claims she could be “lazy”.

Omid Scobie's book Endgame will be released on Tuesday, November 28.

The royal expert further predicts about the future king that Prince William would likely be a good monarch, however, he will fail to modernise the monarchy.

Read More: King Charles left in ‘tears’ as he was afraid for THIS royal’s mental health

Meghan and Harry’s biographer also describes Prince William as being angry.

The fresh claims came days after Kate Middleton and Prince William played a major role in State Visit as they welcomed President of South Korea.