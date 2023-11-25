 
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle’s engagement ring is ‘missing’ due to Lilibet?

Experts point out the real reason Meghan Markle has been missing her engagement ring

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, November 25, 2023

Experts finally shed some light into the possible reason behind the missing engagement ring Meghan Markle has been seen sporting for a few months now.

Fashion expert Danielle Rogers-Clark weighed in on these possibilities.

He began the conversation by highlighting the possible reason for this missing engagement ring.

Meghan Markle's engagement ring

The topic arose once he said, “Rumours have circulated about problems in the marriage and the rift between the Sussexes, the King, and the Prince and Princess Of Wales as the possible reasons behind Meghan choosing not to wear such a prominent piece at such an important occasion.”

Read More: Meghan Markle is 'too afraid' to wear an engagement ring

According to GB News Mr Rogers-Clark also said, “My thoughts behind this is that the ring could be in for another upgrade, perhaps they are adding in Princess Lilibet’s birthstone.”

“We may well see the gorgeous ring re-appear in public soon sporting a pearl addition to the diamond band.”

Read More: Expert solves mystery behind Meghan Markle’s missing engagement ring

On the other hand there could be another reason for the Duchess not to wear her engagement ring in public, or private and Mr Rogers-Clark said, “Another theory I have is that the ring is huge, it could be that it isn’t overly comfortable or practical for Meghan to wear this day to day, especially with small children.”

“She might even be worried about wearing such a legacy piece for fear of losing it or having it stolen.”

