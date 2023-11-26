Meghan Markle has just been accused of staying in the Firm long enough to bag their jewels but not get to know them

Meghan Markle’s ‘bagged up’ royal jewels but never got to know anyone

Meghan Markle has just been put on blast for staying long enough to just ‘bag up’ royal jewels and not to get to know any of the Family members, in the UK.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator Sarah Vine.

She broke all of her thoughts down on the subject, in a piece for the Daily Mail.

In her piece she referenced Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame and compared Prince Harry’s past actions to it.

She began by calling the book a “venomous new Royal biography” by the “unofficial mouthpiece” of the Sussexes because one of the revelations in the book is the fact that Kate Middleton allegedly talked more about Meghan Markle than she did with her.

In refrence to that Ms Vine started off by writing, “Hmm. I wonder where he got that idea from? And in any case, arguably the same could be said about Meghan.”

Because “she passed just a few years in the Royal fold (even less time as a working Royal) before turning on those exquisite ankles of hers, declaring the whole lot a bunch of racist, outdated bullies and, along with her husband Harry, flogging her tales of woe to the highest bidder.”

“In other words, she stayed just long enough to bag the frocks, jewels, titles and the cachet – but not long enough to really get to know any of the family,” she also added before signing off.