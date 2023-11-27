 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 27, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry can not be given any more ammunition by King Charles

King Charles allegedly cannot afford to give Prince Harry any more ammunition experts fear

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 27, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry is allegedly too dangerous to be handed any more potential ammunition, experts fear.

These claims have been issued by royal expert Kara Kennedy.

She broke everything down while speaking to Express UK.

She began by highlighting the space Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold with Buckingham Palace and said that they “are backed into a corner” and “the smartest thing for them to do is to stay well away.”

Read More: Prince Harry reached out to King Charles for reconciliation?

“The Royal Family are obviously upset at the lack of contact they have with the Sussex kids - anybody would be,” after all.

“But as for the future, the RF are backed into a corner,” Ms Vine also added.

Read More: King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry amid rift with royal family

At this point, experts feel, “the smartest thing for them to do is to stay well away so they don’t give the Sussexes ammunition for any nasty book chapters or documentaries.”

For those unversed, Prince Harry fought for his children’s right to have titles even though he “claimed the institution was rotten to its core and mentally damaging,”

But Ms Kennedy feels, “regardless of their titles, it’s hard to envisage Archie and Lilibet in a world that they are involved in the day-to-day runnings of the Firm, all their lives they have been so sheltered from it.”

Kylie Jenner details Jordyn Woods drama with Jennifer Lawrence
Kylie Jenner details Jordyn Woods drama with Jennifer Lawrence
Prince Harry branded worse than royal attackers who aren’t worse than flesh and blood’
Prince Harry branded worse than royal attackers who aren’t worse than flesh and blood’
Meghan Markle's biographer Omid Scobie speaks out after Endgame leak
Meghan Markle's biographer Omid Scobie speaks out after Endgame leak
Sandra Bullock cannot forget her dead lover?
Sandra Bullock cannot forget her dead lover?
Justin Timberlake puts up strong front amid Britney's accusations
Justin Timberlake puts up strong front amid Britney's accusations
Taylor Swift unveils release date for 'Eras Tour' streaming
Taylor Swift unveils release date for 'Eras Tour' streaming
Meghan Markle planning to set the record straight in a memoir
Meghan Markle planning to set the record straight in a memoir
Jennifer Lopez unveils ‘This Is Me..Now’ album, film release date
Jennifer Lopez unveils ‘This Is Me..Now’ album, film release date
Jennifer Lopez gives PDA to Ben Affleck for the cameras?
Jennifer Lopez gives PDA to Ben Affleck for the cameras?
Selena Gomez’s relationship status revealed
Selena Gomez’s relationship status revealed
North West is mini Kanye, read why?
North West is mini Kanye, read why?
Kim Kardashian inks exclusive agreement with Netflix
Kim Kardashian inks exclusive agreement with Netflix