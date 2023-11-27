Prince Harry can not be given any more ammunition by King Charles

King Charles allegedly cannot afford to give Prince Harry any more ammunition experts fear

Prince Harry is allegedly too dangerous to be handed any more potential ammunition, experts fear.



These claims have been issued by royal expert Kara Kennedy.

She broke everything down while speaking to Express UK.

She began by highlighting the space Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold with Buckingham Palace and said that they “are backed into a corner” and “the smartest thing for them to do is to stay well away.”

“The Royal Family are obviously upset at the lack of contact they have with the Sussex kids - anybody would be,” after all.

“But as for the future, the RF are backed into a corner,” Ms Vine also added.

At this point, experts feel, “the smartest thing for them to do is to stay well away so they don’t give the Sussexes ammunition for any nasty book chapters or documentaries.”

For those unversed, Prince Harry fought for his children’s right to have titles even though he “claimed the institution was rotten to its core and mentally damaging,”

But Ms Kennedy feels, “regardless of their titles, it’s hard to envisage Archie and Lilibet in a world that they are involved in the day-to-day runnings of the Firm, all their lives they have been so sheltered from it.”