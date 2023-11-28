King Charles warned Royal Christmas with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risks unleashing tell-all drama

King Charles to face ‘regrettable consequences’ because of Harry and Meghan

King Charles has been warned that extending an invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to spend Christmas at the Palace could lead to “regrettable consequences.”

According to The Mirror, Michael Deacon, a prominent columnist from The Telegraph, has voiced his worries while expressing hope that "no such invitation is forthcoming."

"In a recent opinion piece, Michael Deacon highlighted the well-known tendency for even the happiest families to experience Christmas tensions, let alone families already embroiled in conflicts," the report suggested

Deacon emphasized the potential risk associated with the Sussexes attending Christmas with the Royals, suggesting that it might pave the way for a post-Christmas tell-all television interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"As everyone knows, even the happiest of families can end up rowing at Christmas, never mind families that are already at one another’s throats," Deacon penned.