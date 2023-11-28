 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles to face ‘regrettable consequences’ because of Harry and Meghan

King Charles warned Royal Christmas with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risks unleashing tell-all drama

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

King Charles to face ‘regrettable consequences’ because of Harry and Meghan
King Charles to face ‘regrettable consequences’ because of Harry and Meghan 

King Charles has been warned that extending an invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to spend Christmas at the Palace could lead to “regrettable consequences.”

According to The Mirror, Michael Deacon, a prominent columnist from The Telegraph, has voiced his worries while expressing hope that "no such invitation is forthcoming."

"In a recent opinion piece, Michael Deacon highlighted the well-known tendency for even the happiest families to experience Christmas tensions, let alone families already embroiled in conflicts," the report suggested

Deacon emphasized the potential risk associated with the Sussexes attending Christmas with the Royals, suggesting that it might pave the way for a post-Christmas tell-all television interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"As everyone knows, even the happiest of families can end up rowing at Christmas, never mind families that are already at one another’s throats," Deacon penned.

Prince William breaks silence amid new claims from Meghan Markle, Harry’s biographer video
Prince William breaks silence amid new claims from Meghan Markle, Harry’s biographer
Piers Morgan finally gives befitting response to Omid Scobie
Piers Morgan finally gives befitting response to Omid Scobie
Prince Harry not concerned about an apology from Royal family? video
Prince Harry not concerned about an apology from Royal family?
Paris Hilton says she ‘feels complete’ after birth of baby girl, London: ‘Out little princess’
Paris Hilton says she ‘feels complete’ after birth of baby girl, London: ‘Out little princess’
Angelina Jolie playis game with Brad Pitt by turning their kids against him
Angelina Jolie playis game with Brad Pitt by turning their kids against him
Tiffany Haddish accuses police of unlawful search in first DUI arrest trial video
Tiffany Haddish accuses police of unlawful search in first DUI arrest trial
Stephen Colbert cancels 'The Late Show' episodes amid health scare
Stephen Colbert cancels 'The Late Show' episodes amid health scare
Taika Watiti reveals 'being poor' led him to direct Marvel's super hero movie
Taika Watiti reveals 'being poor' led him to direct Marvel's super hero movie
Tiffany Haddish's friends express concerns following arrest on DUI charges
Tiffany Haddish's friends express concerns following arrest on DUI charges
Adele breaks four-month sobriety streak, returns to drinking for holiday
Adele breaks four-month sobriety streak, returns to drinking for holiday
Chris Brown brushes off criticism labelling him as anti-Semitic
Chris Brown brushes off criticism labelling him as anti-Semitic
‘Game of Thrones’ creator on bloodthirsty reputation: ‘You should feel death’
‘Game of Thrones’ creator on bloodthirsty reputation: ‘You should feel death’