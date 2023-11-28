King Charles support to Prince Andrew left Prince William ‘baffled’

King Charles was left in tears because he was afraid for Prince Andrew's mental health

A royal biographer has claimed that King Charles was left in ‘tears’ over concerns for his younger brother Prince Andrew's mental health.



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s biographer Omid Scobie, citing a royal source, claims in his book, the Endgame, "You'd find it hard to believe but [Charles lay] awake many nights worrying about [Andrew]", according to GB News.

The royal expert says King Charles treatment to his brother Prince Andrew had left Prince William "baffled."

The insider told Scobie, "William [doesn't'] think his father is competent enough, quite frankly.”

"Though they share similar passions and interests, their style of leadership is completely different."

He further says, Prince Andrew’s close association with the monarch may "end up coming back to bite the King and the monarchy."

Scobie continued, while King Charles has, so far, shown no inclination of conclusively stopping his support for Andrew would be foolish to think that his elder son the future king will ‘unquestionably support’ the Duke of York in the same way.

"King Charles was in tears because he was afraid for Andrew's mental health."

The alleged friend of the California-based royal couple further says, "Charles leads with his head and his heart. William is colder."