Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry's real reason for signing anti-monarchy deals exposed

Omid Scobie finally sheds some light into what really went down to end the Spotify deal

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

File Footage

Omid Scobie finally weighs in on the real reason for the duo losing out on their Spotify deal and the truth behind their contract cancellation. 

According to an extract from the upcoming book Endgame, the couple did not expect Spotify to "turn down so many of their ideas."

But seemingly "learned a mountain of lessons" after the fact, and would never again sign any deals like this "had they not been under so much financial pressure."

He began by pointing out, the rush to sign commercial deals after the royal institution cut them off from all funding and security in 2020 led them to sign some lucrative deals they might have thought twice about had they not been under so much financial pressure."

"When the couple signed a contract worth up to £15 million ($20 million) with Spotify to develop podcasts, neither of the two expected executives to turn down so many of their ideas."

But "the streamer, said a company source, was only interested in paying out for juicy goods that could generate major headlines and bring in subscriptions."

Not to mention, "Only a portion of that $20 million was ever paid out and the two parties 'mutually agreed' to part ways in the summer of 2023."

