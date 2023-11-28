‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ bags major record in UK

'Squid Game: The Challenge' will drop another four episodes on November 29

File Footage

Squid Game: The Challenge made a new record in the United Kingdom by garnering nearly 2 million viewers for its debut episode within the first five days.



The premiere episode bagged the top spot as the most-streamed show on major video-on-demand platforms, excluding Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Besides this, four more episodes of the reality show also achieved over 1 million viewers each, with the second episode being the closest to debut ones' ratings, attracting almost 1.7 million viewers.

The next set of four episodes are scheduled to drop on November 29, while the series finale will be available for streaming on December 6.

The show, a production of UK companies Studio Lambert and The Garden, is an adaptation of the Korean drama created by Hwang Dong-hyuk.

In conversation with The Deadline, contestants have attested to the authenticity of the show's recreation, describing it as a fully immersive experience that exceeded their expectations.

Moreover, Lorenzo Nobilio (player 161) emphasized the "realistic set" made participants feel as though they were genuinely part of the intense challenges depicted on screen.