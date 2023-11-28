In November, Sean "Diddy" Combs faced three different lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault

Sean “Diddy” Combs abandons major project amid SA lawsuits

Sean "Diddy" Combs has decided to take a temporary leave from his position as chairman of the television channel Revolt, following allegations of sexual assault and rape.

The 54-year-old reportedly made the decision last week, according to insiders privy to TMZ.

The tipster claimed that Diddy's primary motivation in stepping down is to prevent the ongoing legal battles and accusations from hindering the network's mission and success.

Currently, Revolt is commemorating its 10-year anniversary under the leadership of CEO Detavio Samuels and Chief Brand Officer Deon Graham.

Reportedly, Diddy won’t be participating in the day-to-day operations of the American music-oriented digital cable television network.

The development comes after his lawsuit settlement with American singer Cassie as two more women have come forward making allegations of sexual assault and rape.

One of the petitions was filed by a woman named Joi Dickerson Neal who accused Diddy of drugging and raping her when she was a college student in 1991 whereas the other anonymous plaintiff alleged that he and his songwriter friend Aaron Hall "took turns to rape her” in 1990.