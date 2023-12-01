Kylie Jenner entertains a net worth of millions and likes to spend a generous part of it on her 10 pooches

Kylie Jenner spoils her dogs with diamond collars & spa days

Kylie Jenner entered the millionaires club way back and reportedly likes to spend a fortune out of it on her 10 dogs.

According to Radar Online, the 26-year-old model likes to provide her pooches with a lavish lifestyle and claims that “money is no object” when it comes to her pets.

The mom of two has $680 million to her name and uses that money to pamper the dogs with bougie accessories.

Read More: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet’s secret meeting laid bare at 'Wonka' party

"She's buying them diamond collars, designer sweaters from Gucci — and even dog bowls from Tiffany. She has fancy dog houses designed by her architect with air conditioning, heat, lighting, and running water,” an insider privy to National Enquirer spilled.

Their kibble preferences are no exception as the source added, “We're talking grass-fed steak, farm-to-table veggies and grilled omelets made with farm-fresh eggs.”

Kylie also ensures the best grooming routine for them, “Her dogs get daily grooming, with teeth cleaning and nail care. She has a high-end dog groomer to the stars who comes to the house. Her pooches get massages most days of the week, and even acupuncture, the whole spa package."

Read More: Kylie Jenner spills on ‘normal’ security protocol for her children

As much as Kylie loves her pooches, according to the tipster, there’s one thing she’d never do for them, “She refuses to pick up their poop! She won't clean up after them, it's too icky for her.”