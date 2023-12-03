Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's aides have warned that not distancing from Omid Scobie will be "destroying" their future in US

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned about future in US after ‘Endgame’

Meghan Markle’s advisers have issued a stark warning to the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry following the release of Omid Scobie’s bombshell book Endgame.



According to a report by Daily Express, the Duchess of Sussex aides believe she needs to distance herself from Endgame and she should do it fast or risk fallout from it "destroying" their future in US.

A senior production source at Hollywood agency WME confirmed to Daily Express, there were potential deals on the table for Meghan that could just as quickly vanish if this continues.

“Aside from the race row, even the American public is growing weary of mean-spirited and downright cruel attacks on the Princess Kate. Whether or not Meghan and Harry were the sources of these, people will simply assume they were because of their past connections with Mr Scobie,” the source said.

The source advised the royal couple to immediately distance themselves from Scobie and denounce his book as either untrue or reported out of context.

The source warned if Meghan and Harry are not seen to distance themselves from Scobie, a string of deals being negotiated for the Duchess as well as their production company Archewell could all come undone at the drop of a hat.

"They’re in a very difficult situation and now they must figure out how to navigate their way out before any more damage is done. Their very future as anything like a Hollywood power couple absolutely depends on that."