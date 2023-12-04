Kate Middleton shares latest statement amid royal race row

Kate Middleton has thanked ‘everyone' who is going to be a part of 'Together At Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey on Friday 8th December

Kate Middleton shares latest statement after ‘Endgame’ release

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, Prince William and other members of the Royal Family will attend the 'Together At Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey on Friday 8th December.



Ahead of the service, Kate Middleton has thanked ‘everyone who is going to be a part of it.’

Commenting on The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood tweet, the Princess said, “Just a few days to go until the Together at Christmas Carol Service with @earlychildhood!

“Thank you to everyone who is going to be a part of it, helping us celebrate the role of the early years workforce in #ShapingUs, showcasing the hope of new life and why it is so important to build supportive, nurturing worlds around children and the adults in their lives.”

Earlier, Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood tweeted, “This Friday, hosted by The Princess of Wales, sees the return of a very special carol service... with some very special performances!

“The service will be a moment to thank all those who work to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the UK.”

Last month, Kate Middleton announced that she would again host her Christmas carol service, where midwives and nursery teachers will be among the guests in celebration of those supporting young children and families.

