Sharon Osbourne appears weak post weight loss journey

Thursday, December 07, 2023
Sharon Osbourne appeared scruffy in her recent appearance after she recently opened up about her dramatic weight loss journey.
The 71-year-old music manager stepped out with her signature red hair dripping as she donned loose-fitted jeans and an aviator jacket.
The visuals come after she lost 42 pounds with the help of weight loss medication and a diabetes drug called Ozempic. She recently opened up about the distressing journey when she appeared as a host on Good Morning Britain.
Read More: Sharon Osbourne reveals aftermath of weight loss journey
The former X Factor judge recalled how the medicines would leave her "feeling nauseous all the time" while simultaneously admitting that she "wants to gain a few pounds" now.
"It does what it says on the packet, it does, But my only fear is that it is put in the right hands. I don't think it's for teenagers at all. I'm scared for the 16 to 20-year-olds,” she told hosts Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard.
Read More: Ozzy, Sharon Osbourne debate recreational substances
Moreover, Sharon said that the drugs should be under the supervision of the elderly only.
“There can be side effects to this. I don't want young girls to consume it because in the world we live in today, everyone wants to be skinny,” she concluded.