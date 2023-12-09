 
menu
Saturday, December 09, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Timothee Chalamet chose 'Wonka' to please his parents?

Timothee Chalamet also shared family's struggle while he was away filming 'Wonka'

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, December 09, 2023

File Footage

Timothee Chalamet recently opened up about how glad his parents were when he signed Wonka contract.

Speaking to USA Today, alongside director Paul King, the 27-year-old actor credited his performance to his old teacher Sandy Faison at LaGuardia and his grandmother who died during the film’s shooting.

Timothee shared that his parents were glad to see his “sweeter side” on display after his hardcore roles in Dune and Bones and All.

Read More: Timothee Chalamet gives Tom Holland a new label

“This is my mom and dad’s favorite project I’ve ever been in. They’re thrilled. My mom has been encouraging me to do a play for the last 10, 12 years. And my dad, too, he goes, ‘Wow. There’s a smile on your face, finally,’” he shared.

Timothee Chalamet with parents Marc Chalamet & Nicole Fender
Timothee Chalamet with parents Marc Chalamet & Nicole Fender

In another conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the Lady Bird actor also explained how Wonka is entirely different from Johnny Depp and Gene Wilder’s versions.

Read More: Timothee Chalamet's three most favourite British dialects revealed

“I grew up on that Gene Wilder film, and I'm hugely admiring of the Tim Burton/Johnny version but this version is different. This is the origin of Wonka,” he claimed.

Wonka will be hitting theaters worldwide on December 15.

