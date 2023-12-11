Kim Kardashian's pal offers advice over Taylor, Kanye feud

Taylor Swift recalled the Kanye West, Kim Kardashian drama in 2016 during her 'Person of the Year' interview

After Taylor Swift claimed that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West caused her “psychological torture” in 2016, an insider has urged the former to apologise to the popstar.



The request comes after the 33-year-old singer, who was named “Person of the Year” by Time, recalled the vile lyrics by the rapper in which he claimed responsibility for Taylor’s fame.

In 2016, Kanye wrote in his song Famous: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have s**. Why? I made that b**** famous."

When the Lover crooner slammed the rapper, his then-wife Kim Kardashian leaked a phone call between her and Kanye, in which the latter can be heard consenting to the song, which turned out to be fabricated, according to the Mirror.

Now, a close friend of the SKIMS mogul Kid Capri admitted to TMZ that Kim should apologise to Taylor.

“If I were Taylor I would want an apology but I wouldn’t want an apology on social media. I wouldn't take it as genuine,” he said. Moreover, the insider claimed that Kim was just trying to be there for Kanye back then.

"But those two women need to get on the phone, converse and move on,” he stated, adding that since the whole situation started because of Kanye, he should "take some responsibility" for it as well.