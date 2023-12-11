 
menu
Monday, December 11, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Kim Kardashian's pal offers advice over Taylor, Kanye feud

Taylor Swift recalled the Kanye West, Kim Kardashian drama in 2016 during her 'Person of the Year' interview

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, December 11, 2023

File Footage

After Taylor Swift claimed that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West caused her “psychological torture” in 2016, an insider has urged the former to apologise to the popstar.

The request comes after the 33-year-old singer, who was named “Person of the Year” by Time, recalled the vile lyrics by the rapper in which he claimed responsibility for Taylor’s fame.

In 2016, Kanye wrote in his song Famous: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have s**. Why? I made that b**** famous."

Read More: Kim Kardashian goes all out to acquire rare Kanye West merch

When the Lover crooner slammed the rapper, his then-wife Kim Kardashian leaked a phone call between her and Kanye, in which the latter can be heard consenting to the song, which turned out to be fabricated, according to the Mirror.

Now, a close friend of the SKIMS mogul Kid Capri admitted to TMZ that Kim should apologise to Taylor.

Read More: Kanye West's kids exclude Bianca Censori from Christmas rituals

“If I were Taylor I would want an apology but I wouldn’t want an apology on social media. I wouldn't take it as genuine,” he said. Moreover, the insider claimed that Kim was just trying to be there for Kanye back then.

"But those two women need to get on the phone, converse and move on,” he stated, adding that since the whole situation started because of Kanye, he should "take some responsibility" for it as well.

Royal fans react as Prince Harry issued new warning
Royal fans react as Prince Harry issued new warning
Cardi B confirms split from Offset: ‘Been single, but afraid'
Cardi B confirms split from Offset: ‘Been single, but afraid'
Bruce Willis ‘laughs' with his daughters despite ‘declining' health video
Bruce Willis ‘laughs' with his daughters despite ‘declining' health
David Beckham puts Victoria Beckham in ‘constant state of anxiety': Read
David Beckham puts Victoria Beckham in ‘constant state of anxiety': Read
King Charles breaks royal tradition, controversial decision 'under scrutiny'?
King Charles breaks royal tradition, controversial decision 'under scrutiny'?
King Charles snubs Prince Harry with latest move after ‘Endgame' release video
King Charles snubs Prince Harry with latest move after ‘Endgame' release
Taylor Swift 'intimidates' Travis Kelce's opposing NFL team
Taylor Swift 'intimidates' Travis Kelce's opposing NFL team
Kanye West's kids exclude Bianca Censori from Christmas rituals
Kanye West's kids exclude Bianca Censori from Christmas rituals
Prince Archie, Lilibet will battle the US, UK as 'headaches'
Prince Archie, Lilibet will battle the US, UK as 'headaches'
Timothee Chalamet opens up about 'Wonka' sequel video
Timothee Chalamet opens up about 'Wonka' sequel
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at odds after 'Endgame' release: Here's why
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at odds after 'Endgame' release: Here's why
Kylie Jenner sneaks in Timothee Chalamet's 'Wonka' premiere video
Kylie Jenner sneaks in Timothee Chalamet's 'Wonka' premiere