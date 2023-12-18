Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly keen to spend Christmas with royal family in Britain this year

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning amid royal family Christmas reunion plans

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been issued stark warning amid their royal family Christmas reunion plans following the release of Omid Scobie’s bombshell book Endgame.



Speaking to Daily Express US, PR expert Renae Smith warned Archie and Lilibet doting parents that their silence about Endgame could ultimately cost them some lucrative partnerships in Hollywood.

She further warned that failure to distance themselves from Scobie and his book may prompt potential partners from staying away out of concern their privacy could be breached.

The PR expert added typically vocal on public issues, Meghan and Harry’s lack of response could be misconstrued as an endorsement of Endgame content, which sparked royal race row.

"This silence might impact their public image, potentially making them appear untrustworthy to potential partners", the PR expert warned.

Meanwhile, royal expert Kinsey Schofield has also warned Meghan and Harry that refusal to address the claims made in Endgame is 'not a good reflection of their character.'

The new warnings came amid reports Meghan and Harry are desperate to spend Christmas with royal family in UK.