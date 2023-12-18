Prince Harry wants nothing more than to be able to spend time in the UK this Christmas

Prince Harry finally gets invitation to spend Christmas in UK

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has finally received an invitation to spend Christmas in Britain, but it’s not from the royal family.



According to a report by OK!, “Harry wants nothing more than to be able to spend time in the UK this Christmas.

“He’s got invites from friends to join them and it’s where he feels at home.”

The publication, citing sources, reported Prince Harry does not feel the Americans can do Christmas like the Brits and he certainly does not think that anyone can celebrate Christmas like the Windsors.

The source also claimed the Duke of Sussex is still holding out hope for a family reunion over the holidays, despite his elder brother Prince William putting his foot down.

The claims of invitation for Prince Harry from Britain came amid reports Kate Middleton, on the request of King Charles, has extended an olive branch to Meghan Markle to ‘clear the air’ following the release of Omid Scobie’s bombshell book Endgame.

