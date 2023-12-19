4th baby?: Kate Middleton receives exciting news

Kate Middleton had said that the illness meant she was "not the happiest of pregnant people"

Prince William and Kate Middleton have three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis together.



The future UK queen is reportedly suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes severe vomiting, during pregnancies.

In an interview back in 2020, Kate Middleton had said the illness meant she was "not the happiest of pregnant people".

The Princess of Wales had said, “Yes, unfortunately. Lots of people have it far, far worse, but it was definitely a challenge.

“Not just for me but also for your loved ones around you – and I think that’s the thing – being pregnant and having a newborn baby and things like that, impacts everybody in the family.”

But, now Kate Middleton has received a piece of exciting news regarding effective treatments for morning sickness.

According to a report by AFP, a study has found that a hormone produced by the human foetus is to blame for morning sickness in pregnant women, paving the way to possible prevention and treatment.

Nausea and vomiting affect approximately 70% of pregnant women, according to the study published in Nature on Wednesday by researchers in the United Kingdom, the United States and Sri Lanka.

Professor Sir Stephen O´Rahilly, one of the co-authors at the university, said it was also good news for treatment.

Lead author Dr Marlena Fejzo, from the University of Southern California, said "Hopefully, now that we understand the cause of hyperemesis gravidarum, we´re a step closer to developing effective treatments."

The Princess of Wales, wife of the British heir to the throne, Prince William, suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum during all three of her pregnancies.