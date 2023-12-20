Meghan Markle made her return to acting as a humble intern in surprising coffee advert

Royal fans react as Meghan Markle makes surprising return to acting

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has made a surprising return to acting in new ad for a coffee company.



The former Suits actress can be seen playing an intern stacking boxes, making hot drinks and working on a computer in the digital department, the video shared on the brand’s official Instagram handle shows.

The video was posted with caption, “Damn, you’re keeping us BUSY right now! Had to call in some reinforcements.

“So grateful for the immense love and support this year—thanks for helping us keep the latte-loving dream alive, and thriving!”

Commenting on it, the royal fans expressed their views.

One fan said, “So she has gone from being part of the working royal family, HRH status, and living in royal homes to this? All because when she realised she will never be Queen and will always have to bow down to Kate, she threw her toys out of the pram."

Another said, “She’s hardly returning to acting, she’s promoting her own coffee. Self promotion, maybe she did pick up some royal habits.”



“Sad and desperate,” commented the third fan.

Commenting on brand’s post on Instagram, a fan said, “The new hire deserves a raise and bonus and benefits. She is a multitasking Queen. Clearly.”