The royal expert also dubbed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's plan "ridiculous"

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued another warning amid plans to spend Christmas with royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued another warning amid their possible plan to spend Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham.



Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has dubbed the California-based royal couple’s plan "ridiculous."

Also Read: Lilibet, Archie enjoy secret family trip as King Charles in ‘pain' to meet grandchildren

He said the idea of Meghan and Harry joining the rest of the Royal Family for Christmas seems 'ridiculous'.

Speaking to Daily Express UK, the royal expert said Meghan Markle and Harry’s possible reunion, let alone a reconciliation, is way off the cards.

The royal expert also warned that Meghan and Harry’s next moves as the couple are "unpredictable" amid their plummeting popularity in the US.

"It presents a challenge but the Sussexes are failing in Hollywood and unpopular in America. What, we wonder, since they are so unpredictable, happens next!", he claimed.

Read More: Meghan Markle dreams shattered as Duchess wants to live in 'Palace'

The warning by Richard Fitzwilliams came amid reports Meghan and Harry are desperate to spend Christmas with royal family in UK.