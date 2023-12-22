 
menu
Friday, December 22, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued another warning amid plans to spend Christmas with royal family

The royal expert also dubbed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's plan "ridiculous"

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 22, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued another warning amid plans to spend Christmas with royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued another warning amid plans to spend Christmas with royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued another warning amid their possible plan to spend Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has dubbed the California-based royal couple’s plan "ridiculous."

Also Read: Lilibet, Archie enjoy secret family trip as King Charles in ‘pain' to meet grandchildren

He said the idea of Meghan and Harry joining the rest of the Royal Family for Christmas seems 'ridiculous'.

Speaking to Daily Express UK, the royal expert said Meghan Markle and Harry’s possible reunion, let alone a reconciliation, is way off the cards.

The royal expert also warned that Meghan and Harry’s next moves as the couple are "unpredictable" amid their plummeting popularity in the US.

"It presents a challenge but the Sussexes are failing in Hollywood and unpopular in America. What, we wonder, since they are so unpredictable, happens next!", he claimed.

Read More: Meghan Markle dreams shattered as Duchess wants to live in 'Palace'

The warning by Richard Fitzwilliams came amid reports Meghan and Harry are desperate to spend Christmas with royal family in UK.

Vin Diesel's 'creepy' old interview surfaces amid SA lawsuit
Vin Diesel's 'creepy' old interview surfaces amid SA lawsuit
Lilibet, Archie enjoy secret family trip as King Charles in ‘pain' to meet grandchildren video
Lilibet, Archie enjoy secret family trip as King Charles in ‘pain' to meet grandchildren
DC decides Jason Momoa's fate after 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'
DC decides Jason Momoa's fate after 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce make major 'future decisions' together
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce make major 'future decisions' together
Meghan Markle ‘struggling' to find work in Hollywood
Meghan Markle ‘struggling' to find work in Hollywood
THIS 'Barbie' cut scene saved the movie's message
THIS 'Barbie' cut scene saved the movie's message
Royal experts react to Meghan Markle's acting return
Royal experts react to Meghan Markle's acting return
Dame Sarah Connolly feels 'incredibly honoured' to receive King's Medal for Music 2023 award
Dame Sarah Connolly feels 'incredibly honoured' to receive King's Medal for Music 2023 award
Royal family breaks silence after ruling in Prince Harry's phone hacking trial video
Royal family breaks silence after ruling in Prince Harry's phone hacking trial
Rihanna reacts to Usher's upcoming Super Bowl gig video
Rihanna reacts to Usher's upcoming Super Bowl gig
Did Sam Asghari use weight loss medicine for transformation?
Did Sam Asghari use weight loss medicine for transformation?
King Charles approves award of King's Medal for Music 2023 to Dame Sarah Connolly
King Charles approves award of King's Medal for Music 2023 to Dame Sarah Connolly