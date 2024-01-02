Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton also wished “Happy New year to you all”

Kate Middleton's brother reveals his 2024 mission

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has disclosed his mission for 2024 and expressed his vow to focus on it.



Taking to Instagram, James Middleton shared stunning family photos with his dogs and made a promise about his mission.

He said, “I’m going into 2024 and promise to continue to focus on my mission... To make all dogs lives as happy and healthy as they have made mine.”

James also opened up his 2023 journey, saying: “I’m so grateful to all of you for support this year. I share many of my journeys - ups and downs - with you. As it’s been such a reflective year I have been putting pen to paper which has been the most wonderful experience…so maybe a next year???”

He said the year (2023) started with the unbearable sadness of losing Ella.



“Later in the year, my wife Alizee and I had the absolute delight of welcoming our first child Inigo into the world,” he said and added “A month later and I launched a new James & Ella range into Waitrose.”

“Happy New year to you all,” James concluded.