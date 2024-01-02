Denmark's Queen Margrethe II has reigned for 52 years and announced her surprise abdication on Sunday

Queen Margrethe makes first public appearance after announcing surprise abdication

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II has made her first public appearance after she announced on Sunday that she would abdicate on January 14 and pass the baton to her son Crown Prince Frederik.



Denmark’s popular Queen Margrethe II, 83, has reigned for 52 years and has been Europe´s only reigning queen after the death of Britain´s Elizabeth II.

She made the surprise announcement about abdication during her traditional New Year´s Eve speech, citing her age and health issues.

Now, the palace shared a video and photo of the queen as she attends New Year's Eve party at Christian VII's Palace in Amalienborg.



The photo was posted with caption which translates as: “A short while ago, Her Majesty The Queen arrived at this year's New Year's Eve at Christian VII's Palace in Amalienborg.

“The Queen hosts the table, where members of the royal family, the government, the Speaker of the Parliament, representatives of the official Denmark and the Court are invited to the finest party of the year in the Royal House.”

The video was also shared with caption: “Although the rain was pouring down, the first party of the year in the Royal Kingdom began festively, when Her Majesty The Queen, The Crown Prince and Their Royal Highnesses Prince Joachim, Princess Marie and Princess Benedict arrived in Amalienborg.”



