King Charles ‘in great pain' over Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet

King Charles has not met Prince Harry and Meghan’s kids since they stepped down as working royals

File Footage

King Charles is said to be in “great pain” not being able to meet his grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, due to rift with their parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



Slamming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for separating the King with his grandchildren, an expert said the duo needs to “come out their box and find something new to say this year.”

In a conversation with GB News, Royal Commentator Michael Cole said people are fed up of Harry and Meghan’s criticism and attacks of the royal family.

ALSO READ: King Charles will ‘play the long game' to reunite with Archie, Lilibet

Dishing on how Harry’s behaviour has caused Charles great pain, the expert said, "It is a great tragedy that the King never sees his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

"When the Queen [Elizabeth II] was alive and there were thoughts of Prince Harry leaving Frogmore cottage in Windsor he said to his father 'but don't you want to see your grandchildren,'" he added.

"I'm sure that's a great pain to him because every time you see the King with his family, it's very obvious he has a tactile approach. He shows the affection to his family that perhaps as a child he didn't receive himself."

The expert continued, "Their problem this year is to come out of another box to find something new to say. We've heard all the criticism, relentlessly, repetitively, of their own family."

ALSO READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle going to ends to protect Archie, Lilibet

"I think it's worth remembering we just had Christmas, which is a time for families,” Cole said, adding, "I'm afraid the Sussexes didn't get that memo.”

He continued, “And what do we have? We have a situation where Megan is hardly on speaking terms with any member of her family apart from her mother and one niece.

"And Harry is on not on speaking terms with any member of the royal family apart from Prince Andrew's daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie."