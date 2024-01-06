 
Saturday, January 06, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles brother Prince Andrew has reportedly not been found guilty of any crime in a court of law

King Charles powerless to remove Prince Andrew of royal titles?

Britain’s King Charles cannot remove Prince Andrew's royal titles and place in line of succession as it is not in the power of monarch, it is claimed.

According to a report by Daily Express, the king is powerless to strip Prince Andrew of the Prince and Duke of York titles and remove him from the line of succession.

Read More: King Charles likely to honour Kate Middleton with new title on her 42nd birthday

The report claims removing Prince Andrew of his titles would require Parliament’s approval.

Also, only Parliament has the power to remove any royal from the line of succession, however, it would not be easy for lawmakers to do so, as there is currently no mechanism to deprive a peer of their title.

Meanwhile, a royal blogger, who goes with Gert’s Royals on X, formerly Twitter, also claimed in the tweet: “As far as removing Prince Andrew’s title, King Charles does not have the power to do that.

“Parliament can remove titles. But they will find it difficult in this case. The legislative branch (Parliament) or executive branch (Honors Forfeiture Committee) don’t have the powers to decide if someone is guilty of a crime.”

The tweet further reads: “It is the judicial branch (Courts)’s job to determine if someone is guilty. And then other branches can act on that decision.

“And since there have never been any charges or conviction against Prince Andrew, in the eyes of the UK government he is innocent.”

Also Read: Sarah Ferguson won't remarry Prince Andrew: Here's why

It may be noted here that despite allegations, Prince Andrew has reportedly not been found guilty of any crime in the court of law.

