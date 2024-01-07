Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson split in 1992 and divorced in 1996 but still continue to live at Royal Lodge in Windsor together

Will Princess Beatrice, Eugenie welcome Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson’s reunion?

Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson sparked rumours of remarrying after they walked behind senior royals as they arrived at the St Mary Magdalene Church for the traditional Christmas Day service.



A friend of Prince Andrew also told the Daily Beast the couple will get remarried “within a few years.”

The insider had said: “It seems inevitable now that they will just formalize it within a few years and remarry. They live in the same house, they spend all their time together, they adore the children, they don’t ever argue.”

Now, royal expert Michael Cole has also advised Prince Andrew to remarry Sarah as it would restore his reputation and finding a way back to public life.

In his opinion piece for Daily Express UK, Michael Cole says: “It would be the most significant step towards restoring his reputation and finding a way back to public life, which he desperately wants.”

The royal expert further said, “A proposal by the Prince, following the Duchess’s recent disclosure of breast cancer, would be seen as an act of love and devotion.”

Over reactions of Princess Eugenie and Beatrice, the royal expert said Prince Andrew and Sarah's reunion would be “warmly welcomed” by their daughters.