 
menu
Monday, January 08, 2024
By
Web Desk

King Charles makes first public appearance as Prince Andrew 'devastated' over fresh allegations

King Charles brother Prince Andrew is said to be “devastated” and has locked himself away in a room

By
Web Desk

Monday, January 08, 2024

King Charles makes first public appearance as Prince Andrew ‘devastated' over fresh allegations

Britain’s King Charles has made his first public appearance after his brother Prince Andrew was named in newly released court documents.

According to the Mirror UK, the monarch was pictured at Sandringham following a Sunday service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the royal estate in Norfolk.

Also Read: Prince Andrew reacts to fresh allegations with latest move

King Charles was spotted chatting to Simon and Georgina Ward and their sons William and Oliver.

The king’s appearance comes amid reports he has assured Andrew that he “won’t be abandoned”, despite being named dozens of times in US court documents alleging sexual abuse, which the Prince of York has always denied.

The publication quoted sources as saying that the King “feels a sense of duty” to his late mother to ensure Andrew “isn’t cut adrift”.

The insider claimed, "Charles promised his late mother he would not abandon Andrew once she was gone and that remains the situation unless, of course, he finds himself engaged in a criminal matter."

Read More: King Charles fulfilling his promise to Queen Elizabeth regarding Prince Andrew?

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew is said to be “devastated” and has locked himself away in a room after he was named in newly released US court documents.

Prince Harry faces fresh humiliating blow amid rift with royal family video
Prince Harry faces fresh humiliating blow amid rift with royal family
Why Pedro Pascal was wearing a sling at Golden Globes 2024?
Why Pedro Pascal was wearing a sling at Golden Globes 2024?
Christopher Nolan pays tribute to Heath Ledger at Golden Globes 2024
Christopher Nolan pays tribute to Heath Ledger at Golden Globes 2024
Meghan Markle left 'absolutely furious' after THIS 'humiliation'
Meghan Markle left 'absolutely furious' after THIS 'humiliation'
Kanye West faces another alleged chat leak
Kanye West faces another alleged chat leak
Jennifer Aniston makes 'Friends' fans nostalgic at Golden Globes 2024
Jennifer Aniston makes 'Friends' fans nostalgic at Golden Globes 2024
Prince Andrew reacts to fresh allegations with latest move
Prince Andrew reacts to fresh allegations with latest move
Amy Schumer's new snap shows comfort in body
Amy Schumer's new snap shows comfort in body
Cillian Murphy kicks off Golden Globes speech with sweet question video
Cillian Murphy kicks off Golden Globes speech with sweet question
Selena Gomez comes out in support of Taylor Swift after Jo Koy jokes about Travis Kelce
Selena Gomez comes out in support of Taylor Swift after Jo Koy jokes about Travis Kelce
Mike Epps on Katt Williams viral interview: 'I'm jealous'
Mike Epps on Katt Williams viral interview: 'I'm jealous'
Taylor Swift stares down comedian for NFL joke at Golden Globe Awards video
Taylor Swift stares down comedian for NFL joke at Golden Globe Awards