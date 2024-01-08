King Charles brother Prince Andrew is said to be “devastated” and has locked himself away in a room

King Charles makes first public appearance as Prince Andrew ‘devastated' over fresh allegations

Britain’s King Charles has made his first public appearance after his brother Prince Andrew was named in newly released court documents.



According to the Mirror UK, the monarch was pictured at Sandringham following a Sunday service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the royal estate in Norfolk.

King Charles was spotted chatting to Simon and Georgina Ward and their sons William and Oliver.

The king’s appearance comes amid reports he has assured Andrew that he “won’t be abandoned”, despite being named dozens of times in US court documents alleging sexual abuse, which the Prince of York has always denied.

The publication quoted sources as saying that the King “feels a sense of duty” to his late mother to ensure Andrew “isn’t cut adrift”.

The insider claimed, "Charles promised his late mother he would not abandon Andrew once she was gone and that remains the situation unless, of course, he finds himself engaged in a criminal matter."

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew is said to be “devastated” and has locked himself away in a room after he was named in newly released US court documents.