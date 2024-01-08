 
menu
Monday, January 08, 2024
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle left 'absolutely furious' after THIS 'humiliation'

Meghan Markle reportedly faced 'humiliation' amid claims she is writing her own memoir

By
Web Desk

Monday, January 08, 2024

Meghan Markle left absolutely furious after THIS humiliation
Meghan Markle left 'absolutely furious' after THIS 'humiliation'

Amid rumours of writing her own memoir, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been left “absolutely furious” after she was ‘humiliated’ as the publishers demanded she must submit its draft.

This has been claimed by royal expert Angela Levin while speaking to GB News.

The royal expert said Meghan has been doing this book about herself for a very long time.

Also Read: King Charles makes first public appearance as Prince Andrew 'devastated' over fresh allegations

“We haven’t seen any sign of it. She has to be careful that she is not moaning again, we have heard it so many times before.”

Angela went on saying, “Publishers have said that they want to see three chapters before they offer any money, and she is livid.

“A woman like her would be, she wouldn’t understand that most writing a book are asked that first.”

However, the royal expert who is a major critic of the royal couple, said “Meghan always wins.

“She doesn’t want to be just an ordinary person who gets her writing checked.”

Read More: Meghan Markle warned against appearing 'vindictive' in memoir

Earlier, royal expert Neil Sean also made similar claims saying “Can you imagine the humiliation when they said they'd like to see at least three chapters first to see how the story pans out.”

Margot Robbie weighs in on Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn
Margot Robbie weighs in on Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn
Prince Harry faces fresh humiliating blow amid rift with royal family video
Prince Harry faces fresh humiliating blow amid rift with royal family
Why Pedro Pascal was wearing a sling at Golden Globes 2024?
Why Pedro Pascal was wearing a sling at Golden Globes 2024?
Christopher Nolan pays tribute to Heath Ledger at Golden Globes 2024
Christopher Nolan pays tribute to Heath Ledger at Golden Globes 2024
Kanye West faces another alleged chat leak
Kanye West faces another alleged chat leak
Jennifer Aniston makes 'Friends' fans nostalgic at Golden Globes 2024
Jennifer Aniston makes 'Friends' fans nostalgic at Golden Globes 2024
King Charles makes first public appearance as Prince Andrew 'devastated' over fresh allegations video
King Charles makes first public appearance as Prince Andrew 'devastated' over fresh allegations
Prince Andrew reacts to fresh allegations with latest move
Prince Andrew reacts to fresh allegations with latest move
Amy Schumer's new snap shows comfort in body
Amy Schumer's new snap shows comfort in body
Cillian Murphy kicks off Golden Globes speech with sweet question video
Cillian Murphy kicks off Golden Globes speech with sweet question
Mike Epps on Katt Williams viral interview: 'I'm jealous'
Mike Epps on Katt Williams viral interview: 'I'm jealous'
Selena Gomez comes out in support of Taylor Swift after Jo Koy jokes about Travis Kelce
Selena Gomez comes out in support of Taylor Swift after Jo Koy jokes about Travis Kelce