Meghan Markle left 'absolutely furious' after THIS 'humiliation'

Amid rumours of writing her own memoir, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been left “absolutely furious” after she was ‘humiliated’ as the publishers demanded she must submit its draft.



This has been claimed by royal expert Angela Levin while speaking to GB News.

The royal expert said Meghan has been doing this book about herself for a very long time.

“We haven’t seen any sign of it. She has to be careful that she is not moaning again, we have heard it so many times before.”

Angela went on saying, “Publishers have said that they want to see three chapters before they offer any money, and she is livid.

“A woman like her would be, she wouldn’t understand that most writing a book are asked that first.”

However, the royal expert who is a major critic of the royal couple, said “Meghan always wins.

“She doesn’t want to be just an ordinary person who gets her writing checked.”

Earlier, royal expert Neil Sean also made similar claims saying “Can you imagine the humiliation when they said they'd like to see at least three chapters first to see how the story pans out.”