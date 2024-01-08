Prince Andrew is allegedly at risk of walking the tight rope over his connection to Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew is risking exposure on CCTV with Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew is currently walking a very thin line as CCTV cameras from Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion, could ‘still account’ for his whereabouts.

Florida-based attorney Spencer Kuvin, issued these claims and sentiments, all while highlighting the possibility of an indictment.

He weighed in on everything during one of her most recent interviews with TMZ Live.

He began the conversation by saying, “I can tell you one thing.”

“I personally walked through Jeffrey Epstein's home after the search warrant was executed and I identified numerous cameras and computer hard drives that were missing and a lot of that information was seized by the FBI not only in Palm Beach but also in Virgin Islands and Manhattan.”

“Where are the videos? That is what the population needs to see.”

Read More: Prince Andrew reacts to fresh allegations with latest move

Because “The biggest names like Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew are individuals that everybody already knew about or heard about in the past.”

“These documents just validate what everybody had been discussing. What is important to understand is now the context in which they have been identified.”

During the course of his chat, the attorney also said, “I think the public does [have] a right to get some answers from those individuals.”

Read More: Prince William very clear Prince Andrew cannot be trusted

“The biggest problem with most of the individuals that socialised with Jeffrey Epstein is that they were a part of tacitly normalising his behaviour.”

“I don't care if you just socialised with the man or if your bank provided him a loan or if you just happened to fly on his plane and be friendly with him. Whatever you were doing with Epstein normalised a sexual predator so that he could gain access to more money and more victims.”