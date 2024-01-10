 
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton's role as future queen predicted amid calls for King Charles abdication

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton will be a ‘hardworking Queen’ with a gift for multitasking

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Kate Middleton's role as future queen predicted amid calls for King Charles abdication

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton will be a ‘hardworking’ Queen with a gift for multitasking when her husband Prince William becomes King in future.

This has been predicted by celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman.

Speaking to Daily Star, Inbaal Honigman said Kate Middleton is likely to be a ‘fair and sensible’ Queen who will work hard for her subjects.

Also Read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning after Jo Koy humiliation at Golden Globes: 'deep trouble'

The Princess of Wales will be a ‘hardworking Queen’ with a gift for multitasking, she said and added “Her reign promises to be a period when excellence will be rewarded and international agreements are signed to benefit all levels of society."

The celebrity psychic explained, “Especially working side-by-side with a Cancerian, Prince William, since Cancer is a sensitive and empathic sign, and Capricorn is no-nonsense and forward-thinking.

“The combination of those two signs together, a perfect polarity on the wheel of the zodiac, sitting six months apart from one another, places them as an ideal match of skills and passions, and a wonderful royal pair."

Read More: Meghan Markle's ‘Great Sussex Escape project' a dud?

The fresh predictions have been made amid growing calls for King Charles abdication after Denmark’s Queen Margrethe stepped down for her son.

