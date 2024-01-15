 
Monday, January 15, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles sends 'best wishes' to King Frederik as he accedes to throne

Denmark's King Frederik X acceded to the throne on Sunday after abdication of Queen Margrethe II

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, January 15, 2024

King Charles sends ‘best wishes to King Frederik as he accedes to throne
King Charles sends ‘best wishes' to King Frederik as he accedes to throne

Britain’s King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla have sent their “very best wishes” to King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark as they acceded to the throne on Sunday.

The palace shared King Charles and Camilla’s message on social media.

The Britain’s King says in the message, “Your Majesties, My wife joins me in writing to convey our very best wishes on the day of your accession to the throne of the Kingdom of Denmark.

“I look forward to working with you on ensuring that the enduring bond between our countries, and our families, remains strong, and to working together with you on issues which matter so much for our countries and the wider world.”

King Charles continued, “I was delighted that Your Majesties were able to attend our Coronation last year and I much look forward to future opportunities to celebrate the close connection that unites our countries and our families.”

Denmark´s King Frederik X acceded to the throne on Sunday, ushering in a new era after his mother Queen Margrethe abdicated.

After a final horse-drawn carriage procession through the streets of Copenhagen, the hugely popular 83-year-old queen signed a declaration of abdication at Christiansborg Palace, ending her 52-year reign and automatically making her son monarch.

