Monday, January 15, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles pays tribute to Queen Margrethe amid calls for abdication

King Charles has been urged to abdicate as monarch and handover the crown to Prince William

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, January 15, 2024

Britain’s King Charles has paid a touching tribute to Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II after her abdication and growing calls for him to follow her footsteps.

In his special message to the new King and Queen of Denmark, King Frederik X and Queen Mary, King Charles says “I pay tribute to the many years of service of your mother, Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II.

“And remember fondly the frequent visits between our countries, including our visit to Copenhagen and Elsinore in 2012.”

According to royal expert Rebecca English, King Charles has also written privately to Queen Margrethe after her abdication.

Denmark's King Frederik X acceded to the throne on Sunday, ushering in a new era after his mother Queen Margrethe abdicated.

Meanwhile, Britain’s King Charles has also been urged to step down as monarch and handover the crown to his elder son and heir to throne Prince William.

