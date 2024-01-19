King Charles is set to be admitted to hospital next week as the monarch awaits treatment for an enlarged prostate

Queen Camilla continues royal duties amid King Charles health issue

Queen Camilla continued her royal duties on Thursday as King Charles is awaiting treatment for an enlarged prostate.



According to palace, the Queen opened a new ‘Safe Space’ at Aberdeen Art Gallery, which will provide help and support from specially trained staff to people who are personally suffering or suspect someone may be living with domestic abuse.

Also Read: King Charles 'smart strategy' behind Kate Middleton 'abdominal' news

The new Safe Space at the Gallery will be staffed by people who have received additional training on mental health awareness and domestic abuse.

It will be an area that can be used to seek help, or simply to reflect and remember.

During her visit, in the ‘Art of Empowerment’ Gallery, the Queen met the team who have been trained to obtain the venue’s ‘Safe Space’ status.

Camilla, as Duchess of Cornwall, became Patron of the UK charity, SafeLives, in 2020, after the first national lockdown. She supported the Reach In campaign, encouraging communities to 'reach in' to victims of abuse at that difficult time. It remains one of SafeLives’ most viewed campaigns.

Read More: Kate Middleton hospital stay to be 'considerable longer,' says expert

During the visit, Camilla met representatives from SafeLives Scotland, who discussed lived experiences.