Meghan Markle and Prince Harry last visited Jamaica in 2017 before their wedding

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make first joint public appearance amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health concerns

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their first joint public appearance on Tuesday days after Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery and King Charles is set to be hospitalized amid health concerns.



According to the Page Six, Archie and Lilibet parents made a surprise appearance at the “Bob Marley: One Love” premiere in Jamaica at the Carib Theatre in Kingston Tuesday night.

Meghan and Harry were all smiles as they walked hand in hand.

The publication further claimed the surprise appearance of the California-based royals marks their first trip back to Jamaica since 2017.

Meanwhile, according to Hello magazine, all eyes were on the Duchess of Sussex's stunning ensemble.

Meghan wore a black spaghetti strap dress with a princess skirt, while Harry looked dapper in a navy suit worn with a white button-down.

This is Meghan and Harry first joint public appearance after they sent best wishes to Kate Middleton, who is recovering from abdominal surgery and King Charles as the monarch will be hospitalized this week for the treatment of enlarged prostate.