Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also posed with Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness at the premiere of 'Bob Marley: One Love'

Omid Scobie breaks silence as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get royal welcome in Jamaica

Omid Scobie, a royal expert and alleged friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has expressed his views as the couple received royal welcome in Jamaica.



Meghan and Harry made a surprise appearance at the Jamaica premiere of Bob Marley: One Love on Tuesday night. The red carpet date night marked their first joint outing of the new year.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make first joint public appearance amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health concerns

The Entertainment Tonight shared a video of Meghan and Harry on its official X, formerly Twitter handle, with caption “Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose with Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness at the premiere of 'Bob Marley: One Love.'”

Reacting to it, the author of Endgame reshared the post and commented “A different vibe to the last time we saw PM Andrew Holness with members of the Royal Family…”

Commenting on Scobie’s tweet, one royal fan said: “Glad to see them happy and smiling.”

Read More: Prince Andrew to become 'hermit' after Britons 'shut' him down

This is also Harry and Meghan Markle’s first joint public appearance days after Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery and King Charles is set to be hospitalized amid health concerns.