 
menu
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Omid Scobie breaks silence as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get royal welcome in Jamaica

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also posed with Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness at the premiere of 'Bob Marley: One Love'

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Omid Scobie breaks silence as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get royal welcome in Jamaica

Omid Scobie, a royal expert and alleged friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has expressed his views as the couple received royal welcome in Jamaica.

Meghan and Harry made a surprise appearance at the Jamaica premiere of Bob Marley: One Love on Tuesday night. The red carpet date night marked their first joint outing of the new year.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make first joint public appearance amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health concerns

The Entertainment Tonight shared a video of Meghan and Harry on its official X, formerly Twitter handle, with caption “Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose with Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness at the premiere of 'Bob Marley: One Love.'”

Reacting to it, the author of Endgame reshared the post and commented “A different vibe to the last time we saw PM Andrew Holness with members of the Royal Family…”

Commenting on Scobie’s tweet, one royal fan said: “Glad to see them happy and smiling.”

Read More: Prince Andrew to become 'hermit' after Britons 'shut' him down

This is also Harry and Meghan Markle’s first joint public appearance days after Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery and King Charles is set to be hospitalized amid health concerns.

Taylor Swift enjoys girls night with Cara Delevingne, Brittany Mahomes
Taylor Swift enjoys girls night with Cara Delevingne, Brittany Mahomes
Is Irina Shayk tricking Tom Brady & Lewis Hamilton into a love triangle?
Is Irina Shayk tricking Tom Brady & Lewis Hamilton into a love triangle?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make first joint public appearance amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health concerns video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make first joint public appearance amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health concerns
Prince Edward visits South Africa, meets 192-year-old tortoise in St Helena
Prince Edward visits South Africa, meets 192-year-old tortoise in St Helena
Billie Eilish reacts to Oscar nomination of 'What Was I Made For?' video
Billie Eilish reacts to Oscar nomination of 'What Was I Made For?'
Ryan Gosling, fans slam The Academy for Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig snubs
Ryan Gosling, fans slam The Academy for Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig snubs
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'potential' wasted by Royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'potential' wasted by Royals
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry got '100 percent permission' from Queen over Lilibet
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry got '100 percent permission' from Queen over Lilibet
Prince Harry reminded 'life is short' as 'family' Kate Middleton is sick
Prince Harry reminded 'life is short' as 'family' Kate Middleton is sick
'Poor Things' actor Mark Ruffalo reveals his worst nightmare
'Poor Things' actor Mark Ruffalo reveals his worst nightmare
Madonna marks daughter Mercy James' 18th birthday with a heartfelt tribute
Madonna marks daughter Mercy James' 18th birthday with a heartfelt tribute
Meghan Markle pushed to Royal duties: 'Cannot be blamed'
Meghan Markle pushed to Royal duties: 'Cannot be blamed'