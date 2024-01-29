 
Monday, January 29, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Rights charity responds to Prince Harry's African Parks' criticism

Prince Harry's charity claimed: “We are aware of the serious allegations regarding human rights abuses by eco-guards against local people"

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, January 29, 2024

Rights charity responds to Prince Harry's African Parks' criticism

Fiore Longo, campaigns director of Survival International, has responded to criticism by Prince Harry’s African Park’s charity following abuse allegations.

The Times quoted Longo as saying in response to African Park’s criticism of Survival International: “It’s always the same story. We tell them [African Parks] what is happening, then they ask us for more detail and expect us to do their job for them.

“We are a small human rights charity. They are a multi-million dollar organisation. They have the resources and the responsibility as they are the ones who manage the park and employ the guards. It is up to them to investigate.”

Earlier, African Parks, a leading conservation charity that Prince Harry helps run, issued a statement after being accused of operating an armed militia engaged in the beating, rape and torture of indigenous people in Africa.

In the statement the charity also claimed: “We are aware of the serious allegations regarding human rights abuses by eco-guards against local people living adjacent to Odzala-Kokoua National Park in the Republic of Congo, which have recently received media attention. We became aware of these allegations last year via a Board Member who received a letter from Survival International.”

“We immediately launched an investigation through an external law firm based on the information we had available, while also urging Survival International to provide any and all facts they had. It’s unfortunate that they have chosen not to cooperate, despite repeated requests, and we continue to ask for their assistance,” it further says.

