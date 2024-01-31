 
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Queen Camilla resumes royal duties as King Charles recuperates from surgery

Queen Camilla has three engagements, including two outside London, this week

Queen Camilla has resumed royal duties as her husband King Charles is recuperating from an operation of an enlarged prostate.

Charles, 75, spent three nights in hospital recovering from an operation and was discharged on Monday.

On Tuesday evening, Camilla hosted a reception at Windsor Castle, for authors, illustrators and bookbinders working on a collection of miniature books for the centenary of Queen Mary´s Doll´s House.

Later, palace shared Camilla’s photos and video from the latest event, and wrote, “The Queen has welcomed authors, illustrators and binders involved in creating special miniature books in celebration of the centenary of Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House.”

Speaking on the occasion, she said: “These new books highlight the incredible richness of twenty-first century literary talent – and demonstrate how fortunate we are to have access to so many outstanding writers, whose work brings joy, comfort, laughter, companionship and hope to us all, opening our eyes to others’ experiences and reminding us that we are not alone.”

According to reports, this week Queen Camilla has three royal engagements, including two outside London.

