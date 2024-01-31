 
menu
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Queen Camilla updates the public on King Charles' recovery after surgery

Queen Camilla has just offered royal fans and the rest of the world an update about King Charles’ health

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

File Footage

Queen Camilla has finally given fans a final update about King Charles’ health woes, following the prostate surgery.

For those unversed, the King of England is currently recovering from his procedure at The London Clinic and according to his wife and Queen, he is ‘getting on’.

Read More: Queen Camilla resumes royal duties as King Charles recuperates from surgery

Camilla weighed in on everything during one of her most recent conversations with Sir Gerald Ronson when he asked how the monarch is doing.

Read More: Queen Camilla shares first major statement as King Charles returns home after surgery

To this the Queen replied by saying, “He's getting on, doing his best.”

The news has come shortly after it was revealed that Kate Middleton will no longer be in the hospital with King Charles after her scheduled procedure.

Kate Middleton relying on nanny to take care of kids as Prince William resumes duty
Kate Middleton relying on nanny to take care of kids as Prince William resumes duty
Millie Bobby Brown gets a new name amid Netflix 'Damsel' release
Millie Bobby Brown gets a new name amid Netflix 'Damsel' release
King Charles turned Meghan Markle, Prince Harry into ‘disruptors' of Royal family video
King Charles turned Meghan Markle, Prince Harry into ‘disruptors' of Royal family
Meghan Markle to write a chapter on Kate Middleton in new book?
Meghan Markle to write a chapter on Kate Middleton in new book?
Meghan Markle warned new book would bring negative publicity to her video
Meghan Markle warned new book would bring negative publicity to her
Queen Camilla resumes royal duties as King Charles recuperates from surgery
Queen Camilla resumes royal duties as King Charles recuperates from surgery
Prince William handing over Prince George, Charlotte, Louis to help Kate's recovery
Prince William handing over Prince George, Charlotte, Louis to help Kate's recovery
Margot Robbie breaks cover after 'Barbie' Oscars snub
Margot Robbie breaks cover after 'Barbie' Oscars snub
Prince Harry pal hits back at his claims in explosive memoir: ‘Disappointing' video
Prince Harry pal hits back at his claims in explosive memoir: ‘Disappointing'
Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery should've been ‘in and out'
Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery should've been ‘in and out'
Royal family shares King Charles new statement
Royal family shares King Charles new statement
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis are seeing things ‘getting worse'
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis are seeing things ‘getting worse'