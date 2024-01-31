Queen Camilla updates the public on King Charles' recovery after surgery

Queen Camilla has just offered royal fans and the rest of the world an update about King Charles’ health

Queen Camilla has finally given fans a final update about King Charles’ health woes, following the prostate surgery.



For those unversed, the King of England is currently recovering from his procedure at The London Clinic and according to his wife and Queen, he is ‘getting on’.

Camilla weighed in on everything during one of her most recent conversations with Sir Gerald Ronson when he asked how the monarch is doing.

To this the Queen replied by saying, “He's getting on, doing his best.”

The news has come shortly after it was revealed that Kate Middleton will no longer be in the hospital with King Charles after her scheduled procedure.