Prince Harry has returned to UK without his wife Meghan Markle and kids Archie and Lilibet to see King Charles after his cancer diagnosis

Meghan Markle receives sweet advice related to Archie, Lilibet amid King Charles cancer diagnosis

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has received a sweet advice related to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet after palace confirmed that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.



The advice came from Meghan’s brother Thomas Markle Jr after Prince Harry returned to UK without his wife and children to visit his father.

Speaking to GB News, Thomas said: "Every grandfather should be able to see their grandchildren including my own father."

However, he said that it is not the right time for Meghan Markle to return to the UK.

Thomas Markle Jr remarks came amid claims King Charles is desperate to meet his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace said on Monday, sparking a flood of support from around the world.

Palace said, "During The King´s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”