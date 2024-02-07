King Charles sparked speculations of his abdication after he was diagnosed with cancer

King Charles won't step down over ill health, royal historian claims

British royal historian and TV presenter David Starkey has dismissed speculations that King Charles would abdicate after he was diagnosed with cancer.



Speaking to GB News, when David was asked to reflect on whether King Charles will consider abdicating amid cancer fight, he told Patrick Christys: “Our monarch doesn’t do abdication easily.”

Referring to past abdications particularly that of King Edward VIII, the historian went on saying, “The abdications that have happened have been because of personal crises, not ill health.”

David Starkey made these claims amid speculations that King Charles will step down after Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that the monarch has been diagnosed with cancer.

The palace statement reads, “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

David Starkey also shared his views about some form of reconciliation between Prince William and his estranged brother Harry, who has returned to UK for his father King Charles.