 
menu
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles won't step down over ill health, royal historian claims

King Charles sparked speculations of his abdication after he was diagnosed with cancer

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, February 07, 2024

King Charles won't step down over ill health, royal historian claims

British royal historian and TV presenter David Starkey has dismissed speculations that King Charles would abdicate after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Speaking to GB News, when David was asked to reflect on whether King Charles will consider abdicating amid cancer fight, he told Patrick Christys: “Our monarch doesn’t do abdication easily.”

Read More: Prince William to break silence on King Charles shocking cancer diagnosis

Referring to past abdications particularly that of King Edward VIII, the historian went on saying, “The abdications that have happened have been because of personal crises, not ill health.”

David Starkey made these claims amid speculations that King Charles will step down after Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that the monarch has been diagnosed with cancer.

The palace statement reads, “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

Also Read: Prince Harry 'determined to get apologies' from King Charles to please Meghan Markle?

David Starkey also shared his views about some form of reconciliation between Prince William and his estranged brother Harry, who has returned to UK for his father King Charles. 

Prince Harry actions in UK to have major effect on Meghan Markle marriage video
Prince Harry actions in UK to have major effect on Meghan Markle marriage
King Charles fails to reunite Prince William, Prince Harry despite cancer diagnosis
King Charles fails to reunite Prince William, Prince Harry despite cancer diagnosis
Prince William to break silence on King Charles shocking cancer diagnosis
Prince William to break silence on King Charles shocking cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry 'determined to get apologies' from King Charles to please Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry 'determined to get apologies' from King Charles to please Meghan Markle?
Meghan Markle receives sweet advice related to Archie, Lilibet amid King Charles cancer diagnosis
Meghan Markle receives sweet advice related to Archie, Lilibet amid King Charles cancer diagnosis
King Charles cancer diagnosis: Prince Harry open to meeting Prince William?
King Charles cancer diagnosis: Prince Harry open to meeting Prince William?
Joe Alwyn knows he's not ‘safe' as ex Taylor Swift announces new album
Joe Alwyn knows he's not ‘safe' as ex Taylor Swift announces new album
Kanye West makes shocking revelations
Kanye West makes shocking revelations
King Charles under great frustration as he's told to halt public engagements
King Charles under great frustration as he's told to halt public engagements
King Charles honours Prince Harry as William has no plans to reunite with brother video
King Charles honours Prince Harry as William has no plans to reunite with brother
King Charles gets emotional in first meeting with Prince Harry after cancer diagnosis video
King Charles gets emotional in first meeting with Prince Harry after cancer diagnosis
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince William's plans to meet 'traitor brother' Harry
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince William's plans to meet 'traitor brother' Harry