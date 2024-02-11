 
menu
Sunday, February 11, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sarah Ferguson releases first statement about King Charles after cancer diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson said, 'His Majesty [King Charles] is very dear to me and I think I speak for everyone when I say he is in my thoughts and prayers'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 11, 2024

Sarah Ferguson shares first statement about King Charles after cancer diagnosis
Sarah Ferguson shares first statement about King Charles after cancer diagnosis

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has shared her first statement on social media about King Charles following his cancer diagnosis.

Taking to Instagram, Sarah posted her photos from an event and said, “It was a pleasure to attend the Cancer Alliance Hope and Help Luncheon, my first event since my melanoma diagnosis and since hearing of His Majesty The King’s recent cancer diagnosis.”

Read More: King Charles releases statement of 'thank you' amid cancer diagnosis

She further said, “His Majesty is very dear to me and I think I speak for everyone when I say he is in my thoughts and prayers.”

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother continued, “It felt like a timely moment to help raise funds to support others dealing with cancer diagnoses, who may be going through financial or emotional struggles in light of a health emergency.

Also Read: King Charles denied to change schedule for Prince Harry upon his UK visit

“It was both healing and inspiring to meet so many amazing ladies, who do so much for others through their work with Cancer Alliance.”

Jennifer Aniston's meaningful birthday celebration
Jennifer Aniston's meaningful birthday celebration
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears video
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears