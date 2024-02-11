Sarah Ferguson releases first statement about King Charles after cancer diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson said, 'His Majesty [King Charles] is very dear to me and I think I speak for everyone when I say he is in my thoughts and prayers'

Sarah Ferguson shares first statement about King Charles after cancer diagnosis

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has shared her first statement on social media about King Charles following his cancer diagnosis.



Taking to Instagram, Sarah posted her photos from an event and said, “It was a pleasure to attend the Cancer Alliance Hope and Help Luncheon, my first event since my melanoma diagnosis and since hearing of His Majesty The King’s recent cancer diagnosis.”

She further said, “His Majesty is very dear to me and I think I speak for everyone when I say he is in my thoughts and prayers.”

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother continued, “It felt like a timely moment to help raise funds to support others dealing with cancer diagnoses, who may be going through financial or emotional struggles in light of a health emergency.



“It was both healing and inspiring to meet so many amazing ladies, who do so much for others through their work with Cancer Alliance.”