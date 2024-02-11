Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals and moved to US

Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been accused of ‘manipulating’ her husband Prince Harry since the start of their romance back in 2016.



Speaking to GB News, Daily Wire host Candace Owens claimed that Prince Harry "followed Meghan's American dream" and is "subject to her manipulation".

She told host Nigel Farage: "I knew they would end up in LA because that was Meghan's dream. Her dream was to be an A-lister and she was unable to make it on the basis of her own merit as an actress.”

Candace went on saying, "So she figured out how to manoeuvre that by marrying a Prince, who the only way to say it, is he's just not as intelligent as her. He's not reading the situation as clearly as other people are reading it. And he has been subjected to her manipulation."

The TV presenter further said that Meghan Markle wanted fame and wealth.

“And I don't want to say that Prince Harry was an unwitting participant. He obviously is not as smart as her, but also he liked the fame and he liked the attention in a certain way as well."

Candace Owens remarks came days after Prince Harry visited King Charles without Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet following monarch’s cancer diagnosis.