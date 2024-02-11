 
menu
Sunday, February 11, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals and moved to US

By
William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, February 11, 2024

Meghan Markle accused of manipulating Prince Harry
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been accused of ‘manipulating’ her husband Prince Harry since the start of their romance back in 2016.

Speaking to GB News, Daily Wire host Candace Owens claimed that Prince Harry "followed Meghan's American dream" and is "subject to her manipulation".

Read More: Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health

She told host Nigel Farage: "I knew they would end up in LA because that was Meghan's dream. Her dream was to be an A-lister and she was unable to make it on the basis of her own merit as an actress.”

Candace went on saying, "So she figured out how to manoeuvre that by marrying a Prince, who the only way to say it, is he's just not as intelligent as her. He's not reading the situation as clearly as other people are reading it. And he has been subjected to her manipulation."

The TV presenter further said that Meghan Markle wanted fame and wealth.

“And I don't want to say that Prince Harry was an unwitting participant. He obviously is not as smart as her, but also he liked the fame and he liked the attention in a certain way as well."

Also Read: Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books

Candace Owens remarks came days after Prince Harry visited King Charles without Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet following monarch’s cancer diagnosis.

Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears video
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry video
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry
Post Malone reacts to performing at Super Bowl: ‘Nerve-wrecking'
Post Malone reacts to performing at Super Bowl: ‘Nerve-wrecking'